GC Housing Needs Assessment and Market Analysis will be held at Senior Center Wednesday evening

Press release:

An Open House to introduce the Genesee County Housing Needs Assessment and Market Analysis will be held at the Genesee County Senior Center, 2 Bank St., Batavia, from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 17.

Those in attendance will be provided with information on the project, given an opportunity to meet the project team, and review project related information.

The Genesee County Housing Needs Assessment and Market Analysis project will document housing needs, analyze the housing market and identify feasible strategies to meet the future housing needs of Genesee County.

The study will address the needs of current residents and identify strategies to accommodate future housing needs in the County including those of seniors, millennials, the emerging workforce, veterans and families. Genesee County, its municipalities and local housing agencies can use the findings of the report to support both rehabilitation and new construction of housing.

The meeting will be in an Open House format with information available on housing in the County and opportunities for residents to provide their input on housing needs within the County.

For individuals with disabilities, requests for reasonable accommodations should be made with at least five days’ notice. Call The Genesee County Planning Department at (585) 815-7901 or email at [email protected]