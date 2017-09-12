GC Legislator Gregg Torrey honored for graduating from NYSAC County Government Institute

Press release:

Genesee County Legislator Gregg Torrey is being honored by the New York State Association of Counties (NYSAC) for graduating from the NYSAC County Government Institute. The ceremony will be held at the NYSAC Fall Seminar in Syracuse on Wednesday.

The County Government Institute is an educational collaboration between NYSAC and Cornell University to provide training to county leaders. Curriculum includes required courses on building consensus, financial management, ethics, management, and the foundations of county government.

“The NYSAC County Government Institute has been a great platform to meet with County Leaders throughout the State to discuss the issues that we all face,” Torrey said.

William E. Cherry, NYSAC president and Schoharie County treasurer, hopes for experiences such as Torrey’s.

“The County Government Institute equips county officials with the knowledge, skills, and tools necessary to address the challenges and opportunities of leadership, and to engage in civil dialogue with constituents as well as fellow leaders,” Cherry said.

Torrey is currently serving his second term as a Genesee County legislator. He also serves as a member of the Board of Directors for the Genesee Gateway Local Development Corporation, and on the Public Service Committee. In addition to his work with the county, Torrey works as a commercial real estate agent and licensed real estate appraiser across New York State and is the is the managing partner of Springbrooke Properties LLC.

“The Institute’s vigorous curriculum prepares county leaders with the skills and knowledge necessary to meet the increasing demands of local government leadership in now and in the future,” said NYSAC Executive Director Stephen J. Acquario.

CGI courses are offered at NYSAC’s upcoming Fall Seminar in addition to an annual Legislative Conference in February, and Finance School in May. Courses are also offered regionally throughout the year, and enable county leaders to stay up-to-date on timely issues and opportunities in local government.

“This [Institute] has allowed me to bring new information and ideas back to Genesee County and has made me a more effective legislator,” Torrey said.

For more information about the County Government Institute, visit www.nysac.org/cgi .

The New York State Association of Counties is a bipartisan municipal association serving the counties of New York State including the City of New York. Organized in 1925, NYSAC’s mission is to represent, educate and advocate for Member Counties and the thousands of elected and appointed county officials who serve the public.