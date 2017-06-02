Online News. Community Views.

June 2, 2017 - 10:38am

GC Libertarian Party holds its 2017 convention at T.F. Brown's on Monday, all invited to meet the candidates

posted by Billie Owens in politics, Libertarian Party, batavia, news, announcement.

Press release from Dave Olsen, GCLP chairman:

The Genesee County Libertarian Party will hold its 2017 convention on Monday June 5, beginning 6:30 p.m. at T.F. Brown's Restaurant in Batavia.

Organizers expect to introduce three candidates for the Batavia City Council At Large positions.

Each will have a few remarks to make, along with Dr. Mark Glogowski, LPNY State chairman, Larry Sharpe, LP candidate for NY Governor next year, and possibly Austin Petersen, 2016 Presidential contender via video chat.

The public is cordially invited to attend and ask questions.

T.F. Brown's is located at 214 E. Main St. in Downtown Batavia.

