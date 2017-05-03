GC Master Gardeners hold annual Spring Garden Gala at Cornell extension May 20, includes plant sale, basket auction, demo, soil testing

Press release:

The Genesee County Master Gardeners will be hosting their annual Spring Garden Gala on Saturday, May 20, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Cornell Cooperative Extension of Genesee County, 420 E. Main St. in Batavia.

The plant sale features many kinds of perennials, most of which are from Master Gardeners gardens. There will also be a selection of houseplants and locally grown geraniums. Arrive at 10 a.m. for the best selection.

Check out the Basket Auction for garden art, gift certificates and a variety of themed baskets. Bring in a soil sample from your garden for free soil pH testing. Master Gardeners will be available to answer your gardening questions.

There will be a Container Gardening demonstration at 11:30 a.m. Find out how to create and take care of container garden. At noon there will be a demonstration on how to make your own copper wire hummingbird feeder.

Don’t miss your chance to pick up some great plants, garden art and other interesting items for your garden. Plant sale starts promptly at 10 a.m. No early birds please. Basket Auction drawing starts at 12:30 p.m.

For more information contact Brandie Schultz at Cornell Cooperative Extension of Genesee County, (585) 343-3040, ext. 101, stop by the Extension office at 420 E. Main St. in Batavia. Visit our website at: http://genesee.cce.cornell.edu/events for more information.