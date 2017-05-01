GC Republican Women's Club announces this year's Caring for America charities

This information is from the Genesee County Women’s Republican Club:

The Genesee County Women's Republican Club announces that this year's Caring for America charities are Operation Injured Soldiers and the Eagle House in Pembroke.

At its annual Spring Breakfast -- to be held at 9 a.m. on Saturday May 13th at the Dibble Family Center -- attendees are asked to bring an item to donate to Eagle Star Housing that day.

“Participants will have a chance to network, learn about this year’s political landscape and hear about some 'boots on the ground' veterans' programs that give our American heroes a new lease on life," said Rachael Tabelski, president of the GCWRC.

The cost of breakfast is $20 for members and $25 for non-members. The Dibble Family Center is located at 4110 W. Main Street Road, Batavia. Checks can be made out to GCWRC, mailed to Treasurer Michele Smith at 20 Canterbury Lane, Bergen, NY 14416. Registration is requested by May 10th (extended from May 8).

“Operation Injured Soldiers was formed to help wounded veterans participate in outdoor recreational activities like hunting, fishing, family gathering and retreats,” said Ed Spence, New York State representative for Operation Injured Soldiers. “All funds are dedicated to sending as many veterans as possible on outdoor recreational trips. $100 can send one veteran on a hunting trip, and around New York this year there are over 10 hunting and fishing trips scheduled.”

Spence will be discussing his personal story and current veterans' needs and programing. Other honorary attendees at the breakfast include New York State Federation of Republican Women’s (NYSFRW) President Karen Smith and the NYSFRW 8th Judicial Director Kim Bowers, as well as Senator Michael Ranzenhofer, Assemblyman Steve Hawley and representatives from Congressman Chris Collins office. “Eagle Star Housing, a not-for-profit organization, provides transitional homeless housing for veterans at facilities in Pembroke and Spencerport,” said Zach Fuller, executive director of Eagle Star Housing. “We take veterans off the street and provide a safe warm environment to begin the rehabilitation process. We are grateful to the local community for the continued support and help along the way. Since we started in 2012 over 588 of veterans have been provided 43,584 of nights to sleep in a safe, recovering environment.” Also, the GCWRC will also be accepting donations at the following locations starting on May 15tht hrough Dec. 1st for Eagle Star Housing. Items needed include board games, playing cards, movies, books toiletries, toothpaste, toothbrushes, first-aid items, bathing supplies, and nonperishable food items.

Donation Locations

Town of Bergen Office — 10 Hunter St., Bergen

Town of Bethany Office – 10510 Bethany Center Road, Bethany

Town of Oakfield Office -- 3219 Drake St., Oakfield

Town of Pembroke Office – 1145 Main Road, Pembroke

The Insurance Center -- 50 Main St., Batavia