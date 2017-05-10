GC Veterans Service Agency announces Memorial Day veterans ceremonies
Press release from the Genesee County Veterans Service Agency:
Below is the Memorial Day schedule of ceremonies in Genesee County for Monday, May 29. All ceremonies will include at least full military honors: wreath laying, rifle salute and taps.
7 a.m. – Vietnam Veterans Memorial at Genesee County Park, sponsored by the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 193. (GC Park & Forest: 11095 Bethany Center Road, East Bethany)
8 a.m. – Williams Park (Batavia) WWI Memorial. This memorial honors the 35 Batavians who gave their lives in the First World War. (Williams Park: 101 Pearl St., Batavia)
8:30 a.m. -- Batavia VA Medical Center, at the main flagpole, sponsored by the VAMC. (Batavia VAMC: 222 Richmond Ave., Batavia)
8:45 a.m. (approx.) -- NYS Veterans Home, at the main flagpole, sponsored by the NYS Veterans Home. (NYS Veterans Home: 220 Richmond Ave., Batavia)
9:30 a.m. -- Upton Monument. This monument honors the dead of the Civil War, and all wars since. (Upton Monument: Junction of Main and Ellicott streets, Downtown Batavia)
10 a.m. – Veterans Plot on Harvester Avenue. This memorial honors all war dead of all wars in Elmwood and St. Joseph’s cemeteries.
10:30 a.m. – UMMC Jerome Center (16 Bank St., Batavia). This is the site of the Genesee County War Memorial, honoring all war dead from Genesee County. The Batavia Concert Band will perform patriotic music starting at 10 a.m., with ceremonies to follow. The names of county veterans who have died since the previous Memorial Day will be read and a flag placed to honor each of them. Memorial services will be carried out by Glenn S. Loomis American Legion Post #332; Hansen Brothers Marine Corps League Detachment #951; Veness-Strollo Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #1602; Disabled American Veterans Chapter #166; and Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter #193. (Note: There will be a new sound system in use.)
