GC Veterans Service Agency announces Memorial Day veterans ceremonies

Press release from the Genesee County Veterans Service Agency:

Below is the Memorial Day schedule of ceremonies in Genesee County for Monday, May 29. All ceremonies will include at least full military honors: wreath laying, rifle salute and taps.

7 a.m. – Vietnam Veterans Memorial at Genesee County Park, sponsored by the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 193. (GC Park & Forest: 11095 Bethany Center Road, East Bethany)

8 a.m. – Williams Park (Batavia) WWI Memorial. This memorial honors the 35 Batavians who gave their lives in the First World War. (Williams Park: 101 Pearl St., Batavia)

8:30 a.m. -- Batavia VA Medical Center, at the main flagpole, sponsored by the VAMC. (Batavia VAMC: 222 Richmond Ave., Batavia)

8:45 a.m. (approx.) -- NYS Veterans Home, at the main flagpole, sponsored by the NYS Veterans Home. (NYS Veterans Home: 220 Richmond Ave., Batavia)

9:30 a.m. -- Upton Monument. This monument honors the dead of the Civil War, and all wars since. (Upton Monument: Junction of Main and Ellicott streets, Downtown Batavia)

10 a.m. – Veterans Plot on Harvester Avenue. This memorial honors all war dead of all wars in Elmwood and St. Joseph’s cemeteries.