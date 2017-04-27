Online News. Community Views.

April 27, 2017 - 2:04pm

GC Women's Republican Club holds annual Spring Breakfast May 13 at Dibble Family Center, RSVP/payment deadline is May 8

posted by Billie Owens in batavia, news, Announcements, GC Republican Women's Club.

The Genesee County Women's Republican Club will hold its annual Spring Breakfast beginning at 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 13, at the Dibble Family Center.

Cost is $20 per member, or $25 for nonmembers. If you like, you can sign up to become a member at the breakfast.

RSVP and payment must be received by May 8. Contact Michele Smith at [email protected] or mail to her at 20 Canterbury Lane, Bergen NY 14416.

The Dibble Family Center is located at 4110 W. Main Street Road, Batavia.

The full breakfast will include eggs, fresh fruit, Danish, muffins, bacon, potatoes, and a carving station.

