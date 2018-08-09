Local Matters

August 9, 2018 - 12:35pm

GC Women's Republican Club holds basket raffle fundraiser Aug. 16 at T.F. Brown's, RSVP by Friday

posted by Billie Owens in GC Republican Women's Club, fundraiser, news.

REMINDER: The Genesee County Women's Republican Club will hold its Lucky Numbers Fundraiser on Thursday, Aug. 16, at T.F. Brown's restaurant in Downtown Batavia. It is located at 412 E. Main St.

The public is invited to this basket raffle fundraiser, which begins at 5:30 p.m.

Cost is $30 per person. There will be hors d'oeuvresPlease RSVP by Aug. 10.

Corporate sponsorships are available for $500. This includes 10 tickets, a speaker, event signage, and press materials.

Please consider donating a basket; donations accepted in advance.

To donate a basket or to inquire about a corporate sponsorship, contact:

