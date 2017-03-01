GC Youth Bureau to honor AmeriCorps members next week

Press release:

The Genesee County Youth Bureau will honor its AmeriCorps members during National AmeriCorps Week, March 4 – 11. AmeriCorps programs use this opportunity to celebrate the great things that our members have accomplished, to encourage participation in national service and to thank our community partners for their support of the program.

AmeriCorps members, who must be at least 17 years old and a U.S. citizen, agree to complete a specific number of service hours over a set time period. Members receive a modest living allowance while serving and upon completion of their commitment qualify for a Segal AmeriCorps Education Award. The education award can be used to pay for college or graduate school or to repay qualified student loans.

The Youth Bureau received a grant from the Corporation for National and Community Service to establish an AmeriCorps program in October 2004. Since that time, 404 members have been placed at over 70 host site locations performing a combined total of 288,000 hours of service and earning over $799,000 in education awards.

Members serve at a variety of organizations in Genesee, Orleans, Wyoming and Cattaraugus counties. Sites include schools, community centers, libraries, county government departments and other human services agencies. Assignments fall under the categories of healthy futures fitness and nutrition education, environmental stewardship and capacity building. Members are celebrating AmeriCorps Week by writing articles about their experience, creating displays and coordinating service projects for youth volunteers.

Members have been able to explore career options, learn valuable skills, help finance their education and have the satisfaction of knowing that they have made a positive contribution to their community. If you would like more information about serving in AmeriCorps or hosting a member at your agency, contact Kathy Frank at 585-344-3960 or [email protected]