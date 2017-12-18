GCC announces new study abroad opportunity in Ireland and Iceland

(Photo: Dublin Castle in Ireland.)

Submitted photos and press release:

Genesee Community College is excited to announce the addition of a new study abroad opportunity to the 2018 10-week summer session course list. This program will consist of online course material and lecture and culminates in a 12-day trip to both Iceland and Ireland.

The faculty-led trip will integrate Digital Photography (PHO118) and Sociology (SOC102) into an educational and inspiring exploration to compare European and American cultures and social observations and capturing them through the lens of the camera. Exposure to the daily European life and the images they will document are invaluable learning tools for understanding cultural differences and creating a better future for themselves and others.

GCC faculty members Josephine Kearney, assistant professor of Sociology and Human Services and Heather Jones, associate professor of Fine Arts will guide the students during their excursion from June 19 through June 30 (exact travel dates may change). While traveling, they will visit many historic landmarks including The Book of Kells, Trinity College, Dublin Castle and Blue Lagoon. They will also get to witness the breathtaking volcanic landscapes and geo-thermal pools of the region.

"We look forward to another excellent summer traveling and exploring the Icelandic and Irish cultures on our journey," Jones said.

The trip costs $4,790 per participant and includes all flights and public transportation, hotel stays, breakfast and dinner each day and scheduled guided events. Tuition for the six college credits is not included and is to be paid separately. Financial Aid is available for eligible students for course tuition.

The trip is limited to 20 participants, so interested students or community members are encouraged to sign up as soon as possible. Additional information on the study abroad program is available at https://www.genesee.edu/home/academics/study-abroad/icelandireland/

"A study abroad experience transforms the lives of the students forever," Kearney added.

Applications are being accepted until March 31, 2018. To participate in the study abroad program, contact Associate Professor of Fine Arts Heather Jones at (585) 343-0055, ext. 6448, or via email: [email protected] or Assistant Professor of Sociology & Human Services Josephine Kearney at (585) 343-0055, ext. 6344, or via email: [email protected].

(Photo below: Blue Lagoon in Iceland.)