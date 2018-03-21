GCC Foundation announces 2017 and 2018 Alumni Hall of Fame inductees

Press release:

The Genesee Community College Foundation is proud to announce its 2017 and 2018 Alumni Hall of Fame inductees. The entire community is invited to join us at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, March 28, in the Conable Technology Building at One College Road in Batavia for the induction ceremony.

Candidates for the Alumni Hall of Fame are nominated by friends, family, colleagues or other associates.

Each of the selected honorees has made impactful contributions to their profession and has provided distinguished service to the community and/or Genesee Community College. The GCC Alumni Hall of Fame, which is located on the second floor of the Conable Technology Building, boasts honorees from a wide variety of industries and backgrounds.

Each of these outstanding GCC graduates has made a lasting impact on their communities and earned this honor. We are proud to welcome the following to the Alumni Hall of Fame:

2017 Inductees

George Walker IV, '98, SVP of Creative Development, Dynamic Attractions

James Branciforte, '80, CEO Lifetime Assistance Inc.

2018 Inductees

Georgann Carrubba, '03, President and CEO, Tencar

Scott Gardner, '98, President and CEO, Wyoming County Chamber of Commerce

The complete list of Hall of Fame members is available at www.genesee.edu/alumni/HallofFame/.

The Alumni Hall of Fame Induction is free and open to the public. GCC welcomes all Hall of fame members, GCC alumni, and of course, the friends and family of our newest inductees to attend this celebration.