GCC Foundation's Encore Celebration 'Let it GLOW' to fund scholarships seeks sponsors

Press release:

As co-chairs for Genesee Community College Foundation's 2018 Encore celebration, Thomas A. and Kim M. Cox have been busy finalizing details that are sure to deliver a dazzling "Let it GLOW" evening! Join the entire GCC community for the all-new 2018 Encore celebration on Saturday, Dec. 1, in the new Richard C. Call Arena at the Batavia Campus. Put on your dancing shoes!

Since its inception, the Encore Gala has provided an opportunity for the local community to raise funds for student scholarships. In 2017, the Foundation awarded over $224,000 in scholarships. As the world and economic factors change, the need for scholarships grows -- and so does Encore!

The Let it GLOW 2018 Encore Celebration will be full of surprises! For the first time ever, the Encore celebration will transform the new Richard C. Call Arena into a festive, jovial party place with lights illuminating the space and adding to the atmosphere. Attendees will find convenient parking, and there will be no need to walk around campus-rather everyone can enjoy all the fun in the new facility!

Guests will be welcomed into the Arena for cocktail hour at 6 p.m. featuring several special Let It GLOW themed signature drinks sponsored by the Michael S. Tomaszewski Funeral & Cremation Chapel LLC and the Dibble Family & Event Center on behalf of Michael and Valerie Tomaszewski. Mingle and taste test the delicious beverages while listening to stylish jazz holiday music provided by The DSP Jazz Trio. Following cocktail hour, at 7 p.m. guests will delight in a gourmet dinner prepared by American Dining Creations.

Then, beginning at 8 p.m. put on your dancing shoes and dance the night away on the Arena field house dance floor as your holiday favorites are performed by nationally acclaimed "Nik and the Nice Guys."

There is still time to become a sponsor for this fabulous new Encore celebration and Scholarship fundraiser. Visit here today for details!

Sponsorship opportunities are critically important to the event and are available at: the Holiday Chord Circle - $1,000; the Golden Guitar Society -- $600 and the Inner Circle -- $300. Each of these includes tickets (six, four or two respectively) for the gala and recognition in the Encore 2018 program and the live Encore 2018 display.

To become a Let it GLOW sponsor, please visit here or contact the Foundation Office at (585) 345-6809, or [email protected] today.