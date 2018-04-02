GCC invites homeschooled students, their parents and siblings to attend info and orientation session April 25

Press release:

Genesee Community College invites homeschooled students, their parents and siblings to attend the Homeschool Information and Orientation Session on Wednesday, April 25, at 10 a.m. at the Batavia Campus in room T119 of the Conable Technology Building.

Attendees can learn about GCC's exciting opportunities for students who are homeschooled, and visit with key college staff members who work with homeschool students to have their specific questions answered.

Homeschooled students have extensive opportunities to advance their education through GCC. Classes are offered in many subject areas and students under age 18 may take approved ACE (Accelerated College Enrollment) courses at a reduced tuition rate.

ACE Program Specialist Dan Snyder, who works with many homeschooled students currently enrolled at GCC, will be at the session to provide information. GCC Assistant Dean of Recruitment and Admissions Lindsay Gerhardt will also share information about the admissions process, as will Joe Bailey, GCC's director of Student Financial Assistance and Veteran Services.

The session will include an overview on how to obtain a New York State high school diploma through college credit earned, placement testing, the registration process, financial aid, online learning, campus tours and a Q & A session. The overall program includes the following schedule:

Orientation (10 - 11 a.m.)

(10 - 11 a.m.) Information Sessions (11 a.m. - 12 p.m.) including Admissions, Financial Aid Eligibility, and Online Learning Technical Orientation

(11 a.m. - 12 p.m.) including Admissions, Financial Aid Eligibility, and Online Learning Technical Orientation Lunch and Campus Tours (12 - 1 p.m.)

(12 - 1 p.m.) Closing Q & A and Campus Tours (1 - 2 p.m.)

"GCC is enjoying a growing population of homeschooled students," Snyder said. "It's a great opportunity for students to continue with a quality, home-based education and get a head start on college for a fraction of the cost."

Through the ACE Program at GCC, homeschooled students are exposed to small classroom environments with extraordinary one-on-one attention to ensure students receive a quality education that is focused on individual success.

GCC's homeschooled students enjoy the use of all of the College facilities, including the Transfer Center, Alfred O'Connell Library, Fitness Center and computer labs. Students can explore and expand their career aspirations through GCC's Career Center. GCC's newest facilities, the Richard C. Call Arena and the Student Success Center that are both scheduled to open this summer, will provide even more exciting new opportunities at GCC's Batavia Campus.

Participants are strongly encouraged to register in advance -- by April 20 -- by contacting contact Dan Snyder at [email protected] or by calling (585) 343-0055, ext. 6393.