GCC welcomes public input for 2018-23 Strategic Planning Process, new website makes it easier

Press release:

Genesee Community College has begun its 2018 - 2023 Strategic Planning Process and welcomes input from the community!

While GCC is continuously evaluating itself against numerous measures, this planning process is a chance to realign the institutional priorities with the ever-changing environment of higher education and the complex economic demands of the communities it serves.

Written in 2013, the current 2013-2018 Strategic Plan focused on "Success Through Collaboration" and identified six priorities:

Student Readiness and Access;

Student Success and Completion;

Faculty and Staff Success;

Economic Development and Impact;

College Culture;

Sustainability.

This new planning process is not only evaluating the progress made in these key areas, but helping to identity the next phase of GCC's strategic growth.

"We are very proud of the work we've accomplished in the last five years and are energized and excited to launch the strategic planning initiative to prepare for the next five," says College President James Sunser. "Our approach to the planning process is designed not only to allow our community members to evaluate the successes we've had under prior strategic plans, but to voice their hopes and directives for the future.

"Students seeking higher education face an array of challenges and through this collaborative process, we can build a plan to continue to help our students and community partners for years to come."

Professor and Program Director of Social Sciences Tim Tomczak, and Dean of Distributed Learning, Craig Lamb Ph.D., have been named co-chairs of the strategic planning efforts.

Under their leadership, the steering committee, which includes faculty, administrators, students, staff and community partners, will perform assessments of the progress made under prior plans and using the feedback collected, identify new strategic priorities for the next five years. The assessment process will include a formal S.W.O.T. analysis (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities, and Threats) and several forums for feedback.

In an effort to ensure the next Strategic Plan addresses the primary needs of the communities GCC serves, the College has established a new webpage with an online forum to collect comments, suggestions and ideas from the general public.

Citizens, business leaders, alumni, students, supporters, stakeholders and the general public are invited to visit www.genesee.edu/strategicplan to complete the input form, and remain informed about the progress of the College's Strategic Planning process.

These information input forms can remain anonymous, and the data collected will be shared directly with the steering committee. Any questions regarding the Strategic Planning process can be directed to [email protected].