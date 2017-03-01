GCC's 36th annual fashion show is April 29, theme is 'Elysium'

Press release:

Community members of all ages should save the date for Genesee Community College’s 36th Annual Fashion Show scheduled for Saturday, April 29.

This year’s show entitled “Elysium” was introduced by fashion student Ciera Schwartz, of Akron, Elysium can be defined as “an often imaginary place or state of utter perfection and happiness.” Schwartz explained how the word is derived from the Greek mythological interpretation of heaven, and is often referred to as paradise or a land where all beauty lies. Hence, this year’s Fashion Show theme focuses primarily on student’s interpretations of different Greek gods and goddesses.

“Elysium” gives students the opportunity to not only express their creativity and originality, but to tell a story. By tying together elements from Greek mythology and drawing inspiration from the lives and personalities of Greek gods and goddesses, GCC students intend to show how today’s fashion is much more than just a materialistic concept. The show will illustrate how GCC fashion students appreciate both art and history, and how aspects from different cultures are presented universally in the fashion world today.

To quote Homer from "Odyssey" in “Elysian Fields,” Elysium can be described as a paradise: “to the Elysian plain… where life is easiest for men. No snow is there, nor heavy storm, nor ever rain, but ever does Ocean send up blasts of the shrill-blowing West Wind that they may give cooling to men.”

Due to the overwhelming popularity of GCC’s annual Fashion Show, the event features two complete shows scheduled on April 29 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. in the William W. Stuart Forum of GCC’s Batavia Campus. Tickets for the show are available for $5 in advance or $7 at the door and can be purchased by calling 585-345-6830. Advance tickets are strongly recommended.

Sponsors for the production are currently being solicited and accepted. Business donations of $10 or personal donations of $5 are available. To extend appreciation, the business or personal name will be included in the souvenir program and on the Fashion Show website. If writing a check, please make it payable to GCCA. To schedule a time for pick up or to make special arrangements for your donation, please contact Cheryl Young, 585-345-6830.

To stay current on details and information about this year’s show and to gain an inside look at the lives of the fashion students at GCC, follow @trendygcc_ on Instagram and @trendygcc on Twitter for updates!