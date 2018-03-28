GCC's Duck Derby pools more than $400 for United Way, campaign to raise funds continues

Press release:

Last Thursday, the Genesee Community College Pool was filled with 400 bright yellow rubber ducks each representing a donation to the eighth Annual United Way Campaign.

The Duck Derby is the single biggest initiative GCC developed to solicit donations for the campaign from faculty, staff and students. However events are scheduled throughout the campaign period.

This year the Duck Derby raised more than $400 for the United Way and the following participants won prizes: Katina Maher, John McGowan, Dave Hoover, Marguerite Badami, Kelly Sutcliff and Maureen Goodsell.

To champion the campaign efforts each year GCC establishes a United Way Committee. The 2018 committee includes:

Courtney Andros, assistant director of HR Compliance

Bethany Aradine, assistant director of HR

Justine Briggs, TS Business training specialist

John McGowan, director of Business and Employee Training Skills (BEST Center)

Katherine Trombley, director of the Adult Education Opportunity Center (AEOC)

Gina Weaver, associate vice president of HR

Dolores Wilkin, HR Department secretary

GCC's student athletes

The committee has set a donation goal of $16,000 for 2018, a 6-percent increase over 2017. Donations are accepted through payroll deductions, one-time gifts and of course, the purchase of ducks for the Duck Derby.

"The United Way does so much for so many organizations and individuals in our community," Campaign Coordinator Gina Weaver said. "Our campaign is our way of ensuring that good work can continue."

GCC faculty, students and staff are encouraged to make their contributions online at https://secure.uwrochester.org/epledge/crm/Start.jsp?accountNumber=53868.