GCC's spring arts and cultural events includes something for everyone

Press release:

With a schedule that includes children's theater, works of art, music and dance performances and scholarly exhibitions, the spring arts and cultural events schedule at Genesee Community College is sure to offer something for everyone! Make plans now to enjoy the many fun and entertaining events that GCC is hosting in the coming months!

"An Evening with Sonny Mayo" kicks off the spring schedule at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11. Hear some of the music from Chasing the Chord, the latest CD from GCC Professor of Speech and Theatre Arts Frank Mayo, who has a long history of playing folk, blues and Americana music that is rich with vivid sound and lyrics. All proceeds benefit GCC's History Club. General tickets are $10 in advance and can be purchased by calling (585) 343-0055, ext. 6288, or by email: ddmaxfield@genesee.edu. Tickets at the door are $12.

The Genesee Symphony Orchestra will enchant audiences of all ages with Brahms and Marquez at 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 12. Guest soloist Brian Preston will be joining the performance on piano. Purchasing advance tickets is strongly advised and can be done by visiting one of several Batavia business locations including: Vinyl Record Revival, YNGODESS, GO ART! or the Bank of Castile in Le Roy. Adult tickets are $15, seniors (62 and older) $10, students (age 18 or under) $7 and a group family ticket is $35.

At 7:30 p.m. on Friday, March 31, Stone Row returns! Experience Celtic and world music in a seamless fusion of traditional folk and contemporary genres. This will be the last Stone Row performance as the group plans to pursue separate enterprises after this final concert. The GCC audience can meet and greet the band after the show and wish them well in their new endeavors.

The GCC Forum Players will hold a fundraiser beginning at 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 25 called "A Night of Dance." The performance is being choreographed by GCC adjunct instructor Tara Pocock, and stars Anastasia's Spotlight dancers. Proceeds from the event will benefit the GCC Forum Players.

The Stuart Steiner Theatre will be transformed into the deep jungle, allowing audiences to follow three cheeky monkeys, Seeno, Hearno and Sayno, on their journey to wisdom as they swing through the trees without a care, learning to survive as people encroach upon their idyllic world. "Three Wise Monkeys" is presented by the Forum Players Children's Theatre Ensemble and is scheduled at 7 p.m. on Friday, April 28. Audiences of all ages will enjoy watching Seeno, Hearno and Sayno in their quest to find their lost baby monkey, Dono, and return him to his rightful place -- while eating bananas, of course!

Tickets for most shows are $8 for adults, and $5 for seniors (55+) and students (16+) and GCC faculty/ staff. GCC students with ID are $3, and GCC alumni with ID will receive a $2 discount on adult ticket. To reserve seats contact the GCC box office at boxoffice@genesee.edu or (585) 345-6814.

In addition to GCC's lineup of performing art events occurring in the Stuart Steiner Theatre, the sixth annual Arts Fest will take place in the GCC Batavia campus forum from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 23. Experience art through participation with numerous workshops demonstrating creativity in drawing, painting, weaving, henna tattoos, origami, printmaking and much more! The event is free and open to the public and all are welcome to attend!

The second annual Scholars' Symposium celebrates the accomplishments of GCC students and faculty, on Thursday, March 30. Sponsored by the Genesee Community College Undergraduate Research & Creative Activities (CURCA), the event will include students, faculty, staff, community leaders and friends sharing and demonstrating scholarly achievements in all disciplines through presentations, poster exhibits and performances. Fulbright Scholar John Covach, a writer, distinguished professor and chair of the College Department of Music at the Eastman School of Music/University of Rochester, will serve as the keynote speaker. He has published dozens of articles and co-edited numerous books about music, and is an active musician, including being the guitarist with the progressive rock band Land of Chocolate.

At the Roz Steiner Art Gallery, Stacey Robinson's "Binary ConScience" is currently on display through Thursday, Feb. 16. Robinson examines Black culture from the past to speculative future by illustrating the conflicts of integration, miseducation, unresolved slavery and unresolved emancipation. The other spring exhibitions in the Roz Steiner Art Gallery include the GCC Student Fine Art Exhibit from March 1-31, with the artists' receptions on Thursday, March 2 at 12:30 p.m. and also at 5 p.m., and the GCC Student Digital Art Exhibit from April 24 through May 21, with artists' receptions on Thursday, April 27 at 12:30 p.m. and again at 5 p.m.