GCC's Summer Class Schedule is now open, students of all ages encouraged to register

Press release:

The best way to get over the end-of-winter slump is to plan something for the summer! Genesee Community College reminds students of all ages that registering for a summer class is the best kind of spring seedling to plant.

Higher education is like putting money in the bank with lifelong interest. And because GCC serves such a wide age range of students, the summer course listing has something for everyone.

The full 12-week session begins May 29, so now is the time to register to ensure your seat. Go to: https://www.genesee.edu/courses/schedule/.

Among the many classes to consider is Female Role in Film (CIN242) taught by John Reich. Over the winter, the major social movement, #MeToo started in Hollywood. Learn how American films have depicted women in a variety of genres: melodrama, romance, comedy, film noir and more. In this online course students will study how societal changes affected the way women were presented by Hollywood from 1920 through to today.

Other interesting coursework dovetails with GCC's beautiful new 64,000-square-foot sports complex, the Richard C. Call Arena -- home of the 2017 NJCAA Champion Men's Soccer Team. The Arena houses health and athletic classrooms, coach's offices, and a state-of-the-art fitness center.

All these facilities are available to GCC's students studying healthy living, fitness and bodying conditioning. Beginning Personal Fitness (PED259) covers fitness theory, training and conditioning techniques, as well as nutrition, flexibility, injury prevention and the dangers to health and fitness such as smoking and alcohol all in the online learning modality.

"Students enrolled in Beginning Personal Fitness establish individual fitness goals and apply the course teachings to work towards those goals throughout the summer semester," said Rebecca Dziekan, director of Health and Physical Education.

"Students use our brand new training facility to learn the proper use of free weights and a variety of exercise machines. However, as an online course, students can choose any training facility or even chose to do the workouts at home."

Intro to Healthy Living (HED204) focuses on healthy lifestyles, examining influential factors such as stress, drug, alcohol and tobacco use and abuse, nutrition and weight control, healthy relationships and sexuality, and much more. Students will learn to identify dangerous environments and prevent child abduction, fire and arson and communication skills all leading to a Safe Schools Against Violence in Education (SAVE) Legislation Certification. This course is offered online during the full summer session and also at the Dansville and Albion Campus Centers during the five-week session starting July 9, 2018.

Another online course, Community Health and Safety (HED115) teaches the four major requirements for the New York State Education Department's Certification under SAVE Legislation that covers identifying and reporting child abuse; alcohol, tobacco and sign of drug use, as well as preventing fire and arson.

Many other fascinating GCC course options are designed to accelerate the path to higher education. Some of those other courses, which are all available online include:

Principles of Business (BUS101)

Introduction to Computers (CIS102)

Microcomputer Applications (CIS116)

Intro to Criminal Justice (CRJ101)

To apply to GCC or to register for a summer session class, please visit https://www.genesee.edu/courses/schedule/ or contact one of our dedicated student success coaches at [email protected] or call (585) 345-6805 today!

About Genesee Community College:

Genesee Community College serves over 6,000 students through more than 70 hands-on and high-tech academic degrees and certificates. GCC operates its main campus at One College Road in Batavia and campus centers in Albion, Arcade, Dansville, Lima, Medina and Warsaw.

Visit the new Student Success Center for admissions, registration, financial aid, student counseling and more. Mark your calendars for upcoming events in both the Stuart Steiner Theatre and Roz Steiner Art Gallery.

Genesee Community College is a student-centered college committed to providing the educational experiences which promote intellectual and social growth, workforce and economic development and global citizenship.