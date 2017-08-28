Genesee County 4-H’ers take home top honors at New York State Fair
In photo above, Grand Master Showman -- Adam King, Reserve Master Showman -- Emily Mikel.
Submitted photos and press release:
Emily Mikel, representing the Genesee Co. 4-H Dairy Club, took home the title of 2017 Reserve Master Showman in the Youth Dairy Show.
In photo above, Judge -- Evan Snyder, Overall Master Showman -- Benjamin Kron.
Benjamin Kron, representing the Genesee Co. 4-H Sheep Club, took home the title of Overall Master Showman in the Youth Sheep Show.
