Genesee County 4-H’ers take home top honors at New York State Fair

In photo above, Grand Master Showman -- Adam King, Reserve Master Showman -- Emily Mikel.

Submitted photos and press release:

Emily Mikel, representing the Genesee Co. 4-H Dairy Club, took home the title of 2017 Reserve Master Showman in the Youth Dairy Show.

In photo above, Judge -- Evan Snyder, Overall Master Showman -- Benjamin Kron.

Benjamin Kron, representing the Genesee Co. 4-H Sheep Club, took home the title of Overall Master Showman in the Youth Sheep Show.