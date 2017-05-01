Genesee County 4-H members qualify for national 4-H horse judging competition

Submitted photo and press release:

Congratulations to the Genesee County 4-H members who competed in the New York State 4-H Horse Judging Contest at Morrisville State College on April 15.

4-H youth from across New York State competed in the contest, which tests the youth’s knowledge of equine conformation and performance. Participating youth judged several equine classes and presented oral reasons to a panel of judges.

Participants were scored as part of a team of four members and individually. The top four high scoring individual senior members in the contest are invited to compete in the Eastern National 4-H Horse Judging Contest in Louisville, Kentucky this fall. The Genesee County 4-H Program would like to congratulate Emily Boldt and Alexandria Tarbell on qualifying for the national competition.

The results of Genesee County 4-H participants are as follows:

Novice Team – 1st place;

Individual Novice – Miranda Gallo, 4th place;

Junior Team – 1st place;

Individual Junior – Alianna Baris, 1st place; Eva Rhoads, 10th place;

Senior Team – 1st place;

Individual Senior – Emily Boldt, 1st place; Alexandria Tarbell, 4th place; Caroline Pelton, 10th place.

For more information about the Genesee County 4-H Horse Program, contact the Genesee County 4-H Office at[email protected] or 585-343-3040, ext. 101.