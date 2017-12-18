Genesee County employees donate to Kiwanis Holiday Tote Project

(Sheriff's Office)

Submitted photos and press release:

Genesee County Employees from the Sheriff’s Office, Jail Division, Highway Department, Probation Department, Department of Motor Vehicles and County Clerk’s Office were among the many departments that donated food and cash for the Holiday Tote Project sponsored by the Batavia Kiwanis Club working in conjunction with the local Salvation Army and United Way.

The CSEA General Employees Unit donated $200 and the County Clerk’s Office held a “Dress Down for Charity” event to raise funds for the Tote Project. With these efforts and several generous personal donations County Employees collected more than $700 in cash and several hundred food items.

Batavia Kiwanis Club President, Matt Landers, was thrilled by the generosity exhibited by the Genesee County workforce.

“I’m amazed every year at the ability of the Genesee County employees to give more than the previous year!" Landers said. "The kindness of Genesee County employees is going to help make Christmas brighter for dozens of local families.”

Highway Department

County Jail Division

Probation, Treasurer, DMV, Clerk's Office

Food donated at the County Building.