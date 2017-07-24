Genesee County Fair 4-H Livestock Show results
Submitted photos and press release:
The Genesee County 4-H Office would like to congratulate all of the Genesee County 4-H members who exhibited animals at the 2017 Genesee County Fair. We would also like to thank all of our club leaders, volunteers, family members and friends who volunteered their time; we could not do it without you!
Below are some highlights from the 2017 Genesee County Fair 4-H Livestock Shows. (*See Editor's Note below.)
Photo from 4-H Beef Cattle Show. From left: Becky Kron, Judge Eric Bond, Shianne Foss.
4-H Beef Cattle Show
Senior Showman – Shianne Foss
Junior Showman – Autumn Mathisen
Master Showman – Shianne Foss
Supreme Champion Female – Autumn Mathisen
Reserve Supreme Female – Emily Ehrmentraut
Grand Champion Steer – Shianne Foss
Reserve Champion Steer – Becky Kron
4-H Goat Show
Senior Showman – Melissa Keller
Junior Showman – Cody Ehrmentraut
Novice Showman – Jade Winn
Champion Nigerian Dwarf Doe – Jade Winn
Champion Market Goat – Melissa Keller
Photo from 4-H Sheep Show -- Ben Kron with his Supreme Champion ewe.
Photo from 4-H Sheep Show -- Becky Kron with her Supreme Champion ram.
4-H Sheep Show
Senior Showman – Melissa Keller
Junior Showman – Madelynn Pimm
Novice Showman – Hunter McCabe
Master Showman – Melissa Keller
Supreme Champion Ram – Becky Kron
Supreme Champion Ewe – Ben Kron
4-H Hog Show
Senior Showman – Melissa Keller
Junior Showman – Katelynn Rumsey
Novice Showman – Camden Baris
Master Showman – Melissa Keller
Champion Gilt – Melissa Keller
Champion Non-Sale Market Hog – Melissa Keller
Photo from 4-H Dairy Show. From left: Genesee County Dairy Princess Rebecca Slattery, Maggie Winspear, Mary Sweeney, Judge Shane Schultz, Dairy Princess Runner-up Miah Werth.
4-H Dairy Cattle Show
Senior Showman – Emily Mikel
Intermediate Showman – Colton Slattery
Junior Showman – Hudson Luft
Novice Showman – Justin Deleo
Master Showman – Emily Mikel
Reserve Master Showman – Mary Sweeney
(*EDITOR'S NOTE: Photos for the 4-H Hog Show and the 4-H Goat Show will be published next week along with a press release about auctions.)
