December 11, 2017 - 1:58pm

Genesee County Master Gardeners hosted 4-H Holiday Centerpiece Workshop

posted by Billie Owens in Holidays, 4-H, news.

Submitted photo and press release:

On Dec. 7, the Genesee County Master Gardener Volunteers hosted a “How to Make A Holiday Centerpiece” workshop for more than a dozen local 4-H members from across the county.

The youth learned about various types of evergreens that can be used to make festive holiday arrangements, many of which can be found in their own backyards. The kids then used the greens to make their very own holiday centerpiece to take home and enjoy.

To learn more about the Genesee County Master Gardener or 4-H Programs, visit our website: http://genesee.cce.cornell.edu/

