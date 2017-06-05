Geocaching fun set for Saturday morning at DeWitt Recreation Area, must preregister
Press release:
Get out and try a hi-tech scavenger hunt! Join us for Geocaching at DeWitt Recreation Area from 10:30 a.m. to noon on Saturday, June 10th.
Create a personal alias or team name to let others know you were here. Sign up as a group or by yourself. Never geocached before? No problem! No prior geocaching experience is necessary. A tutorial will be provided, along with GPS units.
Dress for the weather and be ready for adventure.You never know what you’ll find in a geocache. Meet at Pavilion #2 at DeWitt Recreation Area, location at 115 Cedar St. in Batavia.
Cost is $5/person, $10/family. Preregistration is required. Call 585-344-1122 to register and reserve your spot.
For more information visit our website at http://www.co.genesee.ny.us/departments/parks/, or contact Shannon Morley at [email protected] or (585) 344-1122.
Recent comments