June 5, 2017 - 1:57pm

Geocaching fun set for Saturday morning at DeWitt Recreation Area, must preregister

posted by Billie Owens in news, Announcements, batavia, DeWitt Recreation Area, geocaching.

Press release:

Get out and try a hi-tech scavenger hunt! Join us for Geocaching at DeWitt Recreation Area from 10:30 a.m. to noon on Saturday, June 10th.

Create a personal alias or team name to let others know you were here. Sign up as a group or by yourself. Never geocached before? No problem! No prior geocaching experience is necessary. A tutorial will be provided, along with GPS units.

Dress for the weather and be ready for adventure.You never know what you’ll find in a geocache. Meet at Pavilion #2 at DeWitt Recreation Area, location at 115 Cedar St. in Batavia.

Cost is $5/person, $10/family. Preregistration is required. Call 585-344-1122 to register and reserve your spot.

