April 26, 2018 - 3:33pm

Girl Scout Troop 31750 completes requirements for Silver Award, shelter animals benefitted

posted by Billie Owens in news, Announcements, Milestones, batavia, Girl Scout Troop 31750.
Submitted photo and press release:
 
Girl Scout Troop 31750 is proud to announce the completion of requirements for their Silver Award.
 
Their project was to raise money for the Genesee County Animal Shelter in Batavia, as well as making two dog beds and several cat toys.
 
They also each acquired certification as shelter volunteers, enabling them to walk the dogs, and play with the cats outside of their cages.
 
The Troop members are: Megan Aquard, Susie Aquard, Myah Fisher, Maggie Johnson, Kaitlin Pusateri and Kieara Waterbury.

