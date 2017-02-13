Online News. Community Views.

February 13, 2017 - 4:05pm

GO-ART! calling all artists to submit work for juried art show

posted by Billie Owens in art, news, Announcements, GO-ART!.

Press release:

GO ART! presents a juried art exhibition, "Art of the Rural." Cash prizes will be awarded and announced at the opening reception.

Dates: April 4th -- May 12th

Opening reception: April 6th from 6 - 8 p.m.

Non-member fee: $30 for up to 3 pieces, $5 for each additional

Member fee: $30 for up to 5 pieces, $5 for each additional

Submission:  

Submissions and entry fees accepted March 21-31 at GO ART!, 201 E. Main St., Batavia, NY 14020. Applications and contracts are available online at www.goart.org/galleries and at the door.

Tuesday: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Wednesday: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Thursday: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Friday: 10 am – 4 p.m., 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Saturday: 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Contact:
Gregory Hallock, assistant director
(585) 343-9313
[email protected]

www.goart.org

