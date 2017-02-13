GO-ART! calling all artists to submit work for juried art show

Press release:

GO ART! presents a juried art exhibition, "Art of the Rural." Cash prizes will be awarded and announced at the opening reception.

Dates: April 4th -- May 12th

Opening reception: April 6th from 6 - 8 p.m.

Non-member fee: $30 for up to 3 pieces, $5 for each additional

Member fee: $30 for up to 5 pieces, $5 for each additional

Submission:

Submissions and entry fees accepted March 21-31 at GO ART!, 201 E. Main St., Batavia, NY 14020. Applications and contracts are available online at www.goart.org/galleries and at the door.

Tuesday: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Wednesday: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Thursday: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Friday: 10 am – 4 p.m., 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Contact:

Gregory Hallock, assistant director

(585) 343-9313

[email protected]

www.goart.org