GO-ART! calling all artists to submit work for juried art show
Press release:
GO ART! presents a juried art exhibition, "Art of the Rural." Cash prizes will be awarded and announced at the opening reception.
Dates: April 4th -- May 12th
Opening reception: April 6th from 6 - 8 p.m.
Non-member fee: $30 for up to 3 pieces, $5 for each additional
Member fee: $30 for up to 5 pieces, $5 for each additional
Submission:
Submissions and entry fees accepted March 21-31 at GO ART!, 201 E. Main St., Batavia, NY 14020. Applications and contracts are available online at www.goart.org/galleries and at the door.
Tuesday: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Wednesday: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Thursday: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Friday: 10 am – 4 p.m., 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Saturday: 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.
Contact:
Gregory Hallock, assistant director
(585) 343-9313
[email protected]
