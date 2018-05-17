Grand Jury: Batavia store employee indicted on 19 felonies in fraud case

Darcia M. Golda is indicted for the crime of third-degree grand larceny, a Class D felony. It is alleged that on Oct. 26 in the Town of Batavia that Golda stole property with a value of more than $3,000 -- in this case, U.S. currency. In count two, she is accused of the crime of falsifying business records in the first degree, a Class E felony. It is alleged in count two that on Sept. 6 in the Town of Batavia that Golda, with intent to defraud, made a false entry in the business records of an enterprise. She allegedly did so by making a fraudulent return slip for $20 for the purposes of stealing from a store. In count three, the defendant is accused of the same crime as in count two, but it allegedly occurred on Sept. 19 for $99.87. In count four, the defendant is accused of the same crime as in count two, but it allegedly occurred on Sept. 11 for $150.37. In count five, the defendant is accused of the same crime as in count two, but it allegedly the fraudulent return slip was undated; the amount was for $125.03. In count six, the defendant is accused of the same crime as in count two, but it allegedly occurred on June 22, 2016 for $79.45. In count seven, the defendant is accused of the same crime as in count two, but it allegedly occurred on June 26 for $60.20. In count eight, the defendant is accused of the same crime as in count two, but it allegedly occurred on June 27 for $81.25. In count nine, the defendant is accused of the same crime as in count two, but it allegedly occurred on June 29, 2016, for $74.65. In count 10, the defendant is accused of the same crime as in count two, but it allegedly occurred on June 15, 2016, for $140.30. In count 11, the defendant is accused of the same crime as in count two, but it allegedly occurred on June 15, 2016, for $85.74. In counts 12, 13, 14 Golda is accused of third-degree forgery, a Class D felony. It is alleged that on Sept. 6, Sept. 19, Sept. 11, respectively, she falsely made, completed or altered a written instrument -- store return slips. In count 15, she is also accused of third-degree forgery, sometime between Oct. 26, 2016 and Sept. 27, 2017 for allegedly falsely completing an undated store return slip. In counts 16, 17, 18 and 19, Golda is again accused of third-degree forgery for allegedly falsifying a return slip, respectively on: June 22, 2016; June 26; June 27; and, lastly, on June 15, 2016.

Melissa R. Rosenberg is indicted for the crime of aggravated driving while intoxicated, a Class E felony. It is alleged that on Nov. 27 in the Town of Batavia that Rosenberg drove a 2001 Acura on Route 5 while intoxicated and while a child under age 15 was a passenger in the vehicle. In count two, she is accused of aggravated DWI, also a Class E felony, for DWI while a second child age 15 or under was a passenger in the vehicle. In count three, the defendant is accused of DWI as a misdemeanor. In count four, she is accused for DWI, per se, for having a BAC of .18 or more at the time. In counts five, six and seven, she is accused of endangering the welfare of a child, a Class A misdemeanor, for allegedly knowingly acting in a manner likely to be injurious to the physical, mental or moral welfare of a child less than 17 years old. In counts eight, nine, 10 and 11, Rosenberg is accused of vehicle and traffic law violations. Respectively, these are: driving left of pavement markings; moving from lane unsafely; failure to use designated lane; and moving across hazard lines.

Gioacchino F. Aquino is indicted for the crime of third-degree burglary, a Class E felony, for allegedly knowingly entering a building unlawfully with the intent to commit crime -- in a convenience store on Broadway Road in the Town of Darien on Jan. 10. He is accused of criminal mischief in the third degree, a Class E felony, for allegedly intentionally damaging the property of another person -- a glass door -- in an amount exceeding $250.