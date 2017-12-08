Grand Jury: Man accused of making a terrorist threat against law enforcement at Rez Smoke Shop

Isaac D. Abrams is indicted for the crime of making a terrorist threat, a Class D felony. It is alleged that on Sept. 30 in the Town of Alabama that he acted with "intent to intimidate or coerce a civilian population, influence the policy of a unit of government by intimidation or coercion, or affect the conduct of a unit of government by murder, assassination, kidnapping, threatened to commit or caused to be committed specified offenses": assault on a police officer, assault in the first degree, and/or murder in the second second, and thereby caused a reasonable expectation or fear of the imminent commission of sych offenses. Abrams allegedly threatened several NYS troopers and Genesee County Sheriff's deputies with deadly violence by means of a firearm. In count two, the defendant is accused of resisting arrest, a Class A misdemeanor. In count three, Abrams is accused of trespass, a violation, for entering or remaining unlawfully in The Rez Smoke Shop and Gas Mart on Bloomingdale Road.

Tony R. Graber is indicted on four counts of falsifying business records in the first degree, each a Class E felony. It is alleged that Graber, with intent to defraud, made or caused false entries in the business records of an enterprise in the Town of Batavia -- Pawn King -- regarding the ownership of items on four different dates in 2016: on March 23, a Husky Wrench Set; on March 25, a Husky Model 20-piece Combination Wrench Set; on March 29, Milwaukee Drill Bits/Blades; and on April 2, a Craftsman Tap and Die Set. In addition, Graber is indicted on four counts of criminal possession of stolen property in the fifth degree, Class A misdemeanors. On the misdemeanors, Graber is said to have allegedly knowlingly possessed stolen property (the items cited previously) with intent to benefit himself or a person other than the owner or to impede recovery of the items by the owner.

Destin D. Rouse is indicted for the crime of third-degree grand larceny, a Class D felony. It is alleged that on Jan. 10 in the Town of Batavia that Rouse stole property having a value in excess of $3,000. He is accused of stealing $4,209.76 worth of merchandise from Walmart.

Timothy M. Weinstein is indicted for the crime of aggravated family offense, a Class E felony. It is alleged that on April 7 in the City of Batavia that the defendant commited or attempted to commit second-degree criminal contempt against a person of the same family or household as the defendant: By being in the presence of the victim in violation of a order of protection. In counts two and three, he is accused of the same crime twice on April 29. In counts four and five, Weinstein is accused of the same crime on May 1 and May 2, respectively. In Special Information filed by the District Attorney, Weinstein is accused of having been convicted of third-degree assault, a Class A misdemeanor, on March 23 and this was against a member of the same family or household as the defendant and this was within five years previous to the crimes alleged in the indictment.