December 29, 2016 - 4:05pm

Grand Jury: Man accused of selling cocaine in the Town of Batavia

posted by Billie Owens in crime, news, batavia, Grand Jury.

Antoine T. Clark (AKA "Mike") is indicted for the crime of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, a Class B felony. It is alleged that on June 29 in the Town of Batavia that Clark knowingly and unlawfully possessed a narcotic drug, cocaine, with intent to sell it. In count two, Clark is accused of the crime of criminal sale of a controlled substance in the third degree, also a Class B felony. It is alleged that on June 29 in the Town of Batavia that the defendant knowingly and unlawfully sold a narcotic drug, cocaine.

