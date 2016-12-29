Grand Jury: Man accused of selling cocaine in the Town of Batavia

Antoine T. Clark (AKA "Mike") is indicted for the crime of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, a Class B felony. It is alleged that on June 29 in the Town of Batavia that Clark knowingly and unlawfully possessed a narcotic drug, cocaine, with intent to sell it. In count two, Clark is accused of the crime of criminal sale of a controlled substance in the third degree, also a Class B felony. It is alleged that on June 29 in the Town of Batavia that the defendant knowingly and unlawfully sold a narcotic drug, cocaine.