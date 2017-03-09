Grand Jury: Man indicted for 2013 Pembroke burglary, two others accused of DWI

David J. Mylar IV is indicted for the crime of third-degree burglary, a Class D felony. It is alleged that on Oct. 3, 2013, that Mylar knowingly entered or remained unlawfully inside a building on Main Road in the Town of Pembroke, with the intent to commit a crime.

Gregory J. Rodak is indicted for the crime of driving while intoxicated as a Class E felony. It is alleged that on Nov. 17 in the Town of Bergen that Rodak drove a 2007 Volkswagon on Townline Road while in an intoxicated condition. In count two, he is accused of DWI, per se, also a Class E felony, for allegedly having a BAC of .08 percent or more at the time.

Beverly B. Meadows is indicted for the crime of driving while intoxicated as a misdemeanor. It is alleged that on Dec. 6 in the Village of Le Roy that Meadows drove a 2003 Chevrolet on North Street while in an intoxicated condition. In count two, she is accused of DWI, per se, as a misdemeanor, for allegedly having a BAC of .08 percent or more at the time. In count three, Meadows is accused of the crime of aggravated unlicensed operation in the first degree, a Class E felony. It is alleged that at the time of the crimes alleged in counts one and two, that she knew or had reason to know that her driver's license was suspended or otherwise withdrawn by authorities.