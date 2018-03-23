Grand Jury: Man indicted for allegedly burglarizing two convenience stores in Pavilion on the same day

Phillips S. Muzzy Jr. is indicted for the crime of third-degree burglary, a Class D felony. It is alleged that on Oct. 22 at about 12:45 a.m. that he knowingly unlawfully entered the Pavilion Farms gas station on South Lake Road in Pavilion with the intent to commit a crime. In count two, he is accused of second-degree criminal mischief, also a Class D felony, for allegedly intentionally damaging property belonging to others. Muzzy allegedly damaged a glass door, computerized cash register system and cash drawer, in an amount exceeding $1,500. In count three, the defendant is accused of petit larceny, a Class A misdemeanor, for allegedly stealing property from Pavilion Farms. In count four, Muzzy is accused of another count of third-degree burglary on the same day. He is accused of knowingly and unlawfully entering another gas station, Crosby's on Telephone Road in Pavilion, with the intent to commit a crime. In count five, he is accused of third-degree criminal mischief, a Class E felony, for allegedly intentionally damaging the property belonging to another. He is accused of damaging a glass door in an amount exceeding $250. In count six, Muzzy is accused of fourth-degree grand larceny, another Class E felony, for allegedly stealing property from Crosby's having a value exceeding $1,000.

Karaya D. Cummings is indicted for the crime of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, a Class B felony. It is alleged that on Oct. 8 in the Town of Le Roy that Cummings knowingly and unlawfully possessed a narcotic drug -- heroin -- with the intent to sell it. In count two, she is accused of aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the first degree, a Class E felony, for operating a 2006 Hyundai on Route 490 while her privilege to drive in New York was revoked by authorities. The indictment states the defendant had 10 or more suspentions in effect, imposed on at least 10 different dates, for failure to answer, appear or pay a fine in Monroe County in the City of Rochester from Feb. 4, 2014 through Oct. 23, 2016, and on Christmas Day (Dec. 25) 2013 in the Town of Ogden.