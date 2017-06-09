Grand Jury: Man indicted for allegedly injuring Batavia cop, damaging camera at BPD, and man accused of beating, strangling dog

Joseph B. James is indicted for the crime of second-degree assault, a Class D violent felony. It is alleged that on May 7 in the City of Batavia that James, with intent to prevent a police officer from performing a lawful duty, caused physical injury to a police officer. In count two, James is accused of the crime of third-degree criminal mischeif, a Class E felony. It is alleged in count two that James damaged another person's property in an amount exceeding $250 -- a surveillance camera and housing in the holding room at the BPD on West Main Street in the City of Batavia.

Shawn M. Twardowski is indicted for the crime of third-degree robbery, a Class D felony. It is alleged that on Jan. 26 in the City of Batavia that the defendant forcibly stole property -- a cell phone. In count, Twardowski is accused of the crime of cruelty to animals, a Class A misdemeanor, according to the state Agriculture and Markets Law Section 353, and it is alleged that he cruelly beat and strangled a dog belonging to a female.

Darrell Smith is indicted for the crime of first-degree coercion, a Class D felony, for allegedly threatening to kill three people on May 6 in the City of Batavia. Smith is accused of compelling or inducing a male to abstain from engaging in conduct in which he had a legal right to engage. Smith allegedly held a knife in his hand and a glass bottle in another as a means of instilling fear in the victim that, if his demand was not complied with, the defendant would cause him physical injury. Smith allegedly threatened the victim with physical injury if the victim were to try and leave the residence before "he produced property demanded by the defendant." In counts two and three, Smith is accused of the same crime on the same day involving another male victim and a female victim, respectively. In count four, Smith is accused of criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation, a Class A misdemeanor, by applying pressure on the throat or neck of a male victim. In count five, Smith is accused of fourth-degree criminal mischief, also a Class A misdemeanor, for allegedly intentionally damaging another person's property -- a shelving/stereo unit and items displayed or stored on the unit. In count six, Smith is accused of second-degree menacing, another Class A misdemeanor, for allegedly intentionally placing or attempting to place a male victim in reasonable fear of physical injury, serious physical injury or death by displaying a deadly weapon -- a knife.