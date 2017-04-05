Grand Jury: Man indicted for allegedly selling crack in the city, another accused of high-speed joyride in railroad zone

Leonard E. "L.B." Aguayo is indicted for the crime of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree. It is alleged that on Feb. 11 in the City of Batavia that Aguayo knowingly and unlawfully possessed a narcotic drug -- crack cocaine -- with the intent to sell it, a Class B felony. In count two, the defendant is accused of the crime of criminal sale of a controlled substance in the third degree, also a Class B felony, for allegedly knowingly and unlawfully selling crack cocaine in the City of Batavia on Feb. 11.

Brian F. Kent is indicted for the crime of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in the first degree, a Class D felony. It is alleged that on Sept. 5 in the Town of Le Roy that Kent, knowing he did not have the owner's consent, nonetheless took, operated and exercised control over a 2014 Toyota Highlander, with the intent to use the vehicle in the course of or commission of a felony or in the immediate flight from such action. In count two, Kent is accused of the crime of second-degree criminal mischief, a Class D felony, on North Street in the Town of Le Roy. In count two, he is accused of damaging another person's property in an amount exceeding $500 -- the front windshield wiper, passenger side rear and front doors, passenger side front quarter panel, hood, and the driver's door window of a 2007 Dodge Charger police four-door sedan, in the amount of about $3,183.68. In count three, the defendant is accused of another count of second-degree criminal mischief for allegedly damaging a 2014 Toyota Highlander, also on Sept. 5, in an amount exceeding $500. In count four, Kent is accused of the crime of third-degree criminal trespass, a Class B misdemeanor, for allegedly knowlingly entering or remaining unlawfully on real property, which consisted of a right-of-way or yard of a railroad or rapid transit railroad that is designated, and was conspicuously posted as a no-trespass railroad zone. In count four, the defendant is accused of entering onto and driving a vehicle at a high rate of speed on a posted railroad right-of-way in the Town of Le Roy. In count five, Kent is indicted for the crime of fourth-degree criminal mischief, a Class A misdemeanor. It is alleged in count five that Kent damaged a gate of a chain-link fence located at Hanson Aggregates in the Town of Le Roy on Sept. 5.

Stacey D. Mancuso is indicted for five Class E felonies, all stemming from driving a 2010 Dodge on Pratt Road in the Town of Batavia on Dec. 4. In count one, she is accused of aggravated unlicensed operation in the first degree for driving while knowing, or having reason to know, that her driver's license was suspended, revoked or otherwise withdrawn by authorities, and doing so while under the influence of alcohol or a drug. In count two, Mancuso is accused of the crime of DWI for allegedly driving while in an intoxicated condition. In count three, she is accused of the crime of aggravated DWI, per se, for allegedly having a BAC of .18 percent or more at the time. In count four, she is accused of aggravated DWI for allegedly driving while intoxicated with a child age 15 or less as a passenger in the vehicle. In count five, Mancuso is accused of the crime of aggravated DWI, per se, for allegedly having a BAC of .08 percent or more at the time with a child age 15 or less as a passenger in the vehicle.

Gayno S. Standsblack is indicted for the crime of second-degree assault, a Class D violent felony. It is alleged that on Feb. 27, the defendant -- having been charged with or convicted of a crime and while confined in a correctional facility, in this case the Genesee County Jail, caused injury to a person and intended to do so.