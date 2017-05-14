Online News. Community Views.

>> Download <<
The Batavian Mobile
Droid | iPhone

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

May 14, 2017 - 5:15pm

Grand Jury: Man indicted for two felony burglaries in Pavilion and Stafford

posted by Billie Owens in Stafford, Pavilion, alexander, crime, news, Grand Jury.

David L. Handley Jr. is indicted for the crime of third-degree burglary, a Class D felony. On Feb. 12, it is alleged that the defendant entered a convenience store on Telephone Road in the Town of Pavilion with the intent to commit a crime. In count two, it is alleged that on the same day, Handley commited the same crime at a construction company on Route 237 in the Town of Stafford. In count three, Handley is accused of petit larceny, a Class A misdemeanor, for allegedly stealing "a white trash can and tools" from the construction company in Stafford.

Tracy A. Hilton is indicted for the crime of first-degree criminal contempt, a Class E felony. On Feb. 18 in the Town of Alexander, the defendant allegedly violated a duly served order of protection to stay away from a certain person. In Special Information filed with the indictment, District Attorney Lawrence Friedman accuses Hilton of having been convicted of the same crime within the previous five years, on June 2, 2014.

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

May 2017

S M T W T F S
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 
 

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2016 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button