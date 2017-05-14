Grand Jury: Man indicted for two felony burglaries in Pavilion and Stafford

David L. Handley Jr. is indicted for the crime of third-degree burglary, a Class D felony. On Feb. 12, it is alleged that the defendant entered a convenience store on Telephone Road in the Town of Pavilion with the intent to commit a crime. In count two, it is alleged that on the same day, Handley commited the same crime at a construction company on Route 237 in the Town of Stafford. In count three, Handley is accused of petit larceny, a Class A misdemeanor, for allegedly stealing "a white trash can and tools" from the construction company in Stafford.

Tracy A. Hilton is indicted for the crime of first-degree criminal contempt, a Class E felony. On Feb. 18 in the Town of Alexander, the defendant allegedly violated a duly served order of protection to stay away from a certain person. In Special Information filed with the indictment, District Attorney Lawrence Friedman accuses Hilton of having been convicted of the same crime within the previous five years, on June 2, 2014.