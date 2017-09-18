Grand Jury: Man indicted on two felonies for allegedly possessing assault weapon and large capacity ammo feeding device in Bryon

Charles S. Ganoung IV is indicted for the crime of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, a Class D felony. It is alleged that on March 25 in the 6300 block of Transit Road in the Town of Byron that Ganoung possessed an assault weapon. According to the indictment, it was a DPMS Panther Arms semiautomatic .223-caliber rifle, equipped with a telescoping stock, pistol grip, detachable high-capacity magazine, loaded with 28 live rounds, flash suppressor/muzzle break and a bayonet mount. In count two, he is accused of the same crime for also allegedly possessing a large capacity ammunition feeding device. The indictment says it was a large capacity .223-caliber magazine loaded with 28 live .223-caliber rounds.

Tawny L. Collazo is indicted for the crime of aggravated driving while intoxicated, as a Class E felony. It is alleged that on May 25 in the Town of Pembroke that Collazo drove a 2013 Dodge on Route 5 while in an intoxicated condition and while a child 15 years of age or less was a passenger. In count two, she is accused of aggravated DWI, per se, as a Class E felony. In is alleged in count two that she had a BAC of .08 or more at the time with passenger age 15 or under. In count three, Collazzo is indicted for the crime of aggravated DWI as a Class E felony for allegedly driving while intoxicated while a second child age 15 or less was a passenger. In count four, she is again accused of aggravated DWI, per se, as a Class E felony, for allegedly having a BAC of .08 or more at the time with a second passenger age 15 or younger.

Michael J. Wojdyla is indicted for the crime of driving while intoxicated, as a Class E felony. It is alleged that on June 3 in the Town of Darien that Wjodyla drove a 2009 Chevrolet on Main Park Road while in an intoxicated condition. In count two, he is accused of DWI, per se, as a Class E felony, for allegedly having a BAC of .08 or more at the time.