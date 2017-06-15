Grand Jury: Man indicted on two felonies for DWI while driving through Le Roy

David S. Hazzard is indicted for the crime of driving while intoxicated, as a Class E felony. It is alleged that on March 1 in the Town of Le Roy that Hazzard drove a 1999 Toyota on Interstate 90 while in an intoxicated condition. In count two of the indictment, he is accused of the crime of aggravated unlicensed operation in the first degree, another Class E felony, for driving when he knew or had reason to know that his driver's license was suspended, revoked or otherwise withdrawn by authorities, and that at the time he was under the influence of alcohol or a drug in violation of the law. In count three, the defendant is accused of the crime of circumvention of an ignition interlock device, a Class A misdemeanor. It is alleged that when he drove on March 1, he was subject to a court-ordered ignition interlock device when operating a motor vehicle, and the Toyota he drove was not equipped with one.