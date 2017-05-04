Grand Jury: Motorcyclist with previous conviction allegedly drove drunk, seriously injuring another person

Christopher R. Stowell is accused of the crime of aggravated unlicensed operation in the first degree, a Class E felony. It is alleged that on Sept. 6 in the Town of Pavilion, that Stowell rode a 2006 Suzuki motorcycle in a westerly direction on Route 20 and did so while holding a conditional driver's license and also did so while under the influence of alcohol. In count two of the indictment, the defendant is accused of the offense of driving while ability impaired by alcohol, a violation. In count two, it is alleged that his ability to operate the Suzuki at the time was impaired by the consumption of alcohol. In count three, Stowell is accused of operating a motor vehicle in violation of the terms of a conditional driver's license. It is alleged that at the time he rode the motorcycle, he did so for a use other than authorized by the vehicle and traffic law section (1196-7(a)) of the conditional license. In count four, he is accused of second-degree assault for allegedly recklessly causing serious physical injury to another person by means of a dangerous instrument -- a motor vehicle, in this case, a motorcycle. Also, in Special Information filed by the District Attorney, Stowell is accused of having been convicted of driving while ability impaired by consumption of alcohol on Aug. 16 in the Village of Geneseo Court and that this conviction formed the basis of the conditional license referred to in counts one and three.

Jason E. Carpenter is indicted for the crime of second-degree assault, a Class D violent felony. It is alleged that on Feb. 26 on Liberty Street in the City of Batavia that Carpenter, with intent to cause serious physical injury to another person, caused such injury to a person.

Willie A. Sabb Jr., AKA Willie A. Saab Jr., is accused of the crime of second-degree burglary, a Class C violent felony. It is alleged that on Jan. 29 the defendant knowingly entered or remained unlawfully in a dwelling on Lyon Street in the City of Batavia with intent to commit a crime. In count two of the indictment, he is accused of first-degree criminal contempt, a Class E felony. It is alleged in count two, that on Jan. 29, in violation of a duly served order of protection, he -- with intent to harass, annoy, threaten or alarm the protected party -- struck, shoved, kicked or otherwise subjected that person to physical contact, or he attempted or threatened to do so.