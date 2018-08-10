Grand Jury Report: Man accused of arson and attempted murder in Maple Street fire

Plush Dozier, AKA Plush Kevin Dozier, is indicted for the crime of first-degree arson, a Class A-1 felony. It is alleged that on the night of June 15 or the early morning of June 16 that he intentionally damaged a building -- a residence on Maple Street in the City of Batavia -- by causing a fire. This fire caused serious physical injury to another person, who was present and not a participant in the crime, and the defendant allegedly knew the person's presence inside the residence was a reasonable possibility. In count two, Dozier is accused of second-degree attempted murder, a Class B felony. It is alleged in count two that at the time of the crime, Dozier acted with intent to commit murder in the second degree -- intentionally cause the death of another person -- and engaged in conduct to that end.

Torrence C. Greene is indicted for the crime of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, a Class B felony. It is alleged that on Feb. 2 in the City of Batavia that Greene knowingly and unlawfully possessed a narcotic drug -- cocaine -- with intent to sell it. In count two, he is accused of the same crime for allegedly knowingly and unlawfully possessing one or more preparations, compounds, mixtures or substances containing cocaine that had an aggregate wwight of one-half ounce or more.

Michael J. Mawn is indicted for the crime of aggravated unlicensed operation in the first degree, a Class E felony. It is alleged that on May 14 in the Town of Stafford that Mawn drove a 2000 Jeep Cherokee on Route 33 knowing or having reason to know that his driver's license was suspended, revoked or otherwise withdrawn by authorities. It is further alleged that was did so while under the influence of alcohol. In count two, he is accused of DWI, as a misdemeanor, for allegedly driving while intoxicated on that day. In count three, Mawn is accused of driving while ability impaired by alcohol for allegedly driving that day while his ability to do so was impaired by the consumption of alcohol. In count four, he is accused of speeding, a vehicle and traffic law infraction, for allegedly driving in excess of the 55-mph speed limit. In Special Information filed by the District Attorney's Office, Mawn is accused of having been convicted of DWI, as a misdemeanor, on Jan. 7, 2005, in Monroe County Court and that conviction forms the basis for the suspended or revoked license referred to in count one. It further states that Mawn knew or should have known that his license was revoked because of the conviction and the revocation was still in effect when he committed the crimes alleged in the current indictment.

Gary D. Burney is indicted for the crime of bail jumping in the second degree, a Class E felony. It is alleged that Burney was released from custody or allowed to remain at liberty by court order, either upon bail or his own recognizance, upon condition he would subsequently personally appear in Genesee County Court in connection with a felony charge against him. He failed to appear on Jan. 9 or voluntarily within 30 days thereafter, hence the indictment.