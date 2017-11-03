Grand Jury: The indictment of Phillip R. Chin for allegedly selling drugs, forging jail paperwork, and more

Phillip R. Chin is indicted for the crime of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, a Class B felony. It is alleged that on Oct. 5 in the City of Batavia that Chin knowingly and unlawfully possessed a narcotic drug with intent to sell it.

In count two, he is accused of the same crime for allegedly knowingly and unlawfully possessing one or more preparations, compounds, mixtures or substances containing a narcotic drug and these had an aggregate weight of a half ounce or more.

In count three, the defendant is accused of criminally possessing drug paraphernalia in the second degree, a Class A misdemeanor. It is alleged in count three that Chin knowingly possessed or sold gelatin capsules, glassine envelopes, vials, capsules or other material suitable for packaging individual quantities of narcotic drugs or stimulants. Furthermore, it was allegedly known that these were intended to be used for unlawfully manufacturing, packaging or dispensing a narcotic drug or stimulant.

In count four, the defendant is accused of criminally using drug paraphernalia in the second degree, a Class A misdemeanor. It is alleged in count four that Chin knowingly possessed scales or balances used or designed for the purpose of weighing or measuring controlled substances and these were intended to be used for unlawfully manufacturing, packaging or dispensing a narcotic drug or stimulant.

In count five, Chin is accused of second-degree forgery, a Class D felony. It is alleged in count five, that on Oct. 5 in the Town of Batavia, that Chin -- with the intent to defraud, deceive or injure another -- falsely made, completed or altered a written instrument. This instrument was purported to be a public record required or authorized by law: a two-page written statement given to an investigator with the New York State Police in the name of another person.

In count six, Chin is accused of second-degree forgery, also a Class D felony. It is alleged in count six that on Oct. 5 in the City of Batavia that Chin -- with the intent to defraud, deceive or injure another -- falsely made, completed or altered a written instrument. This instrument was purported to be a public record required or authorized by law: a Genesee County Jail booking card.

In counts seven through 17, respectively, Chin is accused of second-degree forgery, all Class D felonies, for his allegedly fraudulent completion of various Genesee County Jail paperwork. In count 18, he is accused of offering a false instrument for filing in the first degree, a Class E felony, for providing a two-page written statement to an investigator with the New York State Police which contained false information.

In counts 19 through 30, this man is accused of offering false instruments for filing in the first degree, more Class E felonies, for putting false information in all of the allegedly forged paperwork.

(If you're counting, that's two misdemeanors and 28 felonies.)