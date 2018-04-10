Grand Jury: Woman allegedly jumped bail, failed to appear in county court on felony charge

Serena L. Snyder is indicted for the crime of bail jumping in the second degree, a Class E felony. It is alleged that she did not appear personally on Sept. 26 in Genesee County Court as ordered after having been released from custody on the condition she would do so, nor did she voluntarily appear in court within 30 days thereafter. She was to appear in court in connection with an unspecified felony charge against her.

Steven Obara is indicted for the crime of driving while intoxicated as a Class E felony. It is alleged that on Oct. 8 in the Town of Pembroke that Obara drove a 2007 Jeep on Route 33 while he was intoxicated. In Special Information filed by the District Attorney's Office, Obara is accused of having been convicted of driving while intoxicated, as a misdemeanor, on Feb. 1, 2011 in the Town of Elma in Erie County. That conviction was within 10 of the commission of the crime alleged in the current indictment.