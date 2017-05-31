Grand Jury: Woman indicted for alleged third-degree rape of minor and stalking

Cassy L. Drury is indicted for the crime of third-degree rape, a Class E felony. It is alleged that on Jan. 23 in the Town of Le Roy that Drury, who is a female over the age of 21, engaged in sexual intercourse with another person less than 17 years old. In counts two and three, she is accused of committing the same crime on Jan. 30 and 31, respectively, also in the Town of Le Roy. In count four, Drury is accused of third-degree stalking, a Class A misdemeanor. It is alleged in count four, that Drury -- with intent to harass, annoy or alarm a specific person -- intentionally engaged in a course of conduct directed at that person. This alleged course of conduct was likely to cause such person to reasonably fear physical injury, serious physical injury, the commission of a sex offense against, or the kidnapping, unlawful imprisonment or death of this person or a member the person's immediate family.