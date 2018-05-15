Grand Jury: Woman indicted for allegedly starting fire that damaged motorcycle and shed in Pembroke

Jacqueline M. Saeli is indicted for the crime of third-degree arson. It is alleged that on Jan. 6 she intentionally damaged a building and a motor vehicle -- a shed on property on North Lake Road, in the Town of Pembroke, which contained a 2008 Harley-Davidson motorcycle. She allegedly did so by starting a fire or causing an explosion.

Nicholas G. Williams is indicted for the crime of burglary in the third degree, a Class D felony. It is alleged that on Dec. 30 he knowingly entered unlawfully into a building on Lake Street in the Town of Le Roy with the intent to commit a crime. In count two, he is accused of second-degree criminal content, a Class A misdemeanor, for allegedly intentionally disobeying or resisting the lawful process or other court mandate. In count three, Williams is indicted for the crime of resisting arrest, also a Class A misdemeanor, because he allegedly intentionally prevented or attempted to prevent an officer from arresting himself or another person.

Dartanyan A. Robinson is indicted for the crime of driving while ability impaired by drugs, as a Class D felony. It is alleged that on March 30 that he drove a 2004 Land Rover in the Town of Batavia on the eastbound state Thruway while his ability to do so was impaired by drugs. It count two, he is accused of the crime of driving while ability impaired by the combined influence of drugs or of alcohol and any drug or drugs, as a Class D felony. In count three, the defendant is indicted for the crime of aggravated unlicensed operation in the first degree, a Class E felony. It is alleged in count three that Robinson knew, or had reason to know, that his driver's license had been suspended or revoked for driving under the influence of alcohol or a drug when he drove the Land Rover on May 30. In count four, Robinson is accused of again of first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation. It is alleged in count four that the defendant knew, or had reason to know that his driving privilege had been suspended or revoked by the commissioner for refusals on multiple occasions to submit to a chemical test: on May 27, 1998; May 26, 2000; March 2, 2009; and Nov. 12, 2013. In count five, he is accused of speeding on March 30 in the Town of Batavia. In count six, the defendant is accused of the crime of circumvention of an ignition interlock device. It is alleged in count six that on March 30, the 2004 Land Rover he was driving was not equipped with an ignition interlock device, which he was required to have. In Special Information filed by the District Attorney, Robinson is accused of having been convicted: of the crime of DWI, as a Class E felony, on Oct. 31, 2000 in County of Niagara Court; of the crime of DWI as a misdemeanor on Feb. 21, 2013 in County of Niagara Court; and of DWI, as a Class E felony, on Dec. 15, 2014, in Monroe County Court. These three prior convictions form the basis for the suspensions or revocations referenced in count three of the current indictment; and the latter two convictions form the basis for the felony charges in counts one and two of the current indictment.

Jerome W. Amesbury is indicted for the crime of unauthorized use of a vehicle in the second degree, a Class E felony. It is alleged that on Jan. 26 in the Town of Bergen that Amesbury -- knowing he did not have the owner's consent -- took, operated, rode in or otherwise used a 2002 Buick Rendezvous.