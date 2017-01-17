Grand opening & open house for new Chamber office is Thursday afternoon

Press release:

The Genesee County Chamber of Commerce invites you to attend the opening of their new offices and tourism visitor center with a public ribbon-cutting ceremony at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19.

An open house of the new Chamber facilities will take place from 3 to 6 p.m. The new office, located at 8276 Park Road in Batavia, houses a new tourism visitor center and office spaces for both the Chamber of Commerce and Genesee County Tourism staff.

The two-level, 3,400-square-foot space was a former physical therapist's office. Funds from the Chamber of Commerce and county bed tax surplus paid for the building and renovations.

The upstairs level houses the chamber’s offices and board room. The new board room offers flexible seating arrangements which will help in hosting meetings and seminars.

In addition to larger office, meeting, administrative and parking space, the Chamber sought out the Park Road location due to its proximity to Batavia’s hotel district and New York State Thruway.

The new visitor center will have 24- hour accessibility for travelers. During normal business hours, a staffed visitor center will be open to greet and assist guests. During off-hours, the front vestibule with visitor information will be available. Large maps, brochure displays and service desk will assist guests during their stay in Genesee County.

Volunteer forms are now available for community members who are interested in greeting visitors and assisting them at the new center. Forms can be picked up at the Park Road location or can be requested by email at [email protected].