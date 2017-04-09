Online News. Community Views.

April 9, 2017 - 3:07pm

Gray sedan knocks over one of many motorcycles parked at Log Cabin Restaurant

posted by Billie Owens in accident, indian falls, news.

A hit-and-run accident is reported at the Log Cabin Restaurant, located at 1227 Gilmore Road, Indian Falls. A gray sedan with a handicapped sticker reportedly knocked over a motorcycle and left the scene of the non-injury, property damage accident. "There's a lot of motorcycles there," says a deputy at the scene.

UPDATE 4:49 p.m.: A deputy: "The other party decided to show back up. Out doing a report at the Log Cabin."

