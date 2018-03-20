Great Batavia Train Show to be held at new Richard C. Call Arena at GCC this Sunday
Press release:
The Genesee Society of Model Engineers announces that their semi-annual Great Batavia Train Show this Sunday, March 25, will now be held at the newly built Richard C. Call Arena in Batavia.
The new 64,000-square-foot venue on the campus of Genesee Community College allows expansion of the event and unmatched convenience for attendees and vendors.
Admission is $6 adults, $3 under 18, free for children under 13.
Time is 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
There will be vendor tables and door prizes; free parking.
For more than 35 years the Great Batavia Train Show has been one of the premier hobby events in Western New York.
Our move to the Richard C. Call arena allows us to grow the event in a state-of-the-art facility. All forms of model railroad and train-related merchandise will be available.
Items offered include all scales of model trains, clothing, historic railroad items, books, videos and toys. Modeling demonstrations, and door prizes featuring great railroad items, will be part of the fun.
About the organizing group:
The Genesee Society of Model Engineers has promoted the hobby of model railroading in the Western New York area for nearly 50 years. This not-for-profit organization is headquartered at 50 Main St. in Oakfield. In our facility above the M&T Bank, our membership maintains four operating model train displays. An open house is offered free to the public each December, and visitors are welcome on Tuesday evenings.
Contact Information:
Mike Pyszczek, Train Show Chairman
585-768-4579 (residence), [email protected] www.gsme.org
GSME, P.O. Box 75, Oakfield, NY 14125
