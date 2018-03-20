Great Batavia Train Show to be held at new Richard C. Call Arena at GCC this Sunday

Press release:

The Genesee Society of Model Engineers announces that their semi-annual Great Batavia Train Show this Sunday, March 25, will now be held at the newly built Richard C. Call Arena in Batavia.

The new 64,000-square-foot venue on the campus of Genesee Community College allows expansion of the event and unmatched convenience for attendees and vendors.

Admission is $6 adults, $3 under 18, free for children under 13.