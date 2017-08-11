'Growing Old Gracefully' is topic of free Ladies Night program and pasta dinner at Senior Center

Press release:

Pasta with a purpose! The Suicide Prevention Coalition of Genesee County presents a free Ladies Night program on Tuesday, Aug. 29: "Growing Old Gracefully -- Spirit, Mind & Body."

It will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on at the GC Senior Center, 2 Bank St., Batavia. A pasta dinner will be served at 5:30; program begins at 6.

Guest speakers are Amber Haag (LCSW, CASAC) whose topic is "Spirituality through the lifespan to help navigate the aging process," and Miranda Zagorski, health coach, of Blue Cross / Blue Shield of WNY. Zagorski will explore the basic functions and structure of the human brain and discuss lifestyle changes that can improve and maintain a healthy brain.