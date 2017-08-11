Online News. Community Views.

>> Download <<
The Batavian Mobile
Droid | iPhone

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

August 11, 2017 - 1:28pm

'Growing Old Gracefully' is topic of free Ladies Night program and pasta dinner at Senior Center

posted by Billie Owens in batavia, news, Announcements, Seniors, aging, suicide prevention, zone.

Press release:

Pasta with a purpose! The Suicide Prevention Coalition of Genesee County presents a free Ladies Night program on Tuesday, Aug. 29: "Growing Old Gracefully -- Spirit, Mind & Body." 

It will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on at the GC Senior Center, 2 Bank St., Batavia. A pasta dinner will be served at 5:30; program begins at 6.

Guest speakers are Amber Haag (LCSW, CASAC) whose topic is "Spirituality through the lifespan to help navigate the aging process," and Miranda Zagorski, health coach, of Blue Cross / Blue Shield of WNY. Zagorski will explore the basic functions and structure of the human brain and discuss lifestyle changes that can improve and maintain a healthy brain.

Ladies Night is provided free of charge through the support of the Suicide Prevention Coalition of Genesee County and Zonta Club of Batavia-Genesee County.

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

August 2017

S M T W T F S
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2016 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button