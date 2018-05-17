Online News. Community Views.

May 17, 2018 - 11:34pm

Gunshot victim reported on Pringle and Central avenue in the city

posted by Billie Owens in crime, batavia, news, notify.

A victim of a gunshot wound is reported at Central and  Pringle avenues in the city. CPR is in progress. City police and fire responding.

UPDATE 11:37 p.m.: The gunshot is unconfirmed. A victim of a stabbing is transported to UMMC. City and state police have Pringle Avenue and Central Avenue cordoned off.

UPDATE 12:05 a.m.: Several witnesses at the scene say they heard at least three gunshots. A witness on Pringle Avenue says she heard people arguing; one person said she heard "I apologized; I apologized." When the subjects got to Pringle and Central Avenue, a witness reports hearing the argument escalate. Then she heard three gunshots. Then she saw an SUV peel off. Another witness said she heard a group of people on Pringle Avenue and they were screaming "Call 9-1-1; call 9-1-1." Another witness says there was a car parked in a driveway on Highland and the driver yelled: "They've shot my boy, they've shot my boy!" before peeling off in a vehicle. Yet another witness says he saw a shirtless white male running from the area. We've only confirmed with law enforcement that there is a stabbing victim; it is not confirmed there is a shooting victim."

UPDATE 12:10 a.m.: The state Department of Environmental Conservation is on scene with personnel and a canine capable of detecting gunpowder residue. A press conference is imminent.

