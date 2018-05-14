Online News. Community Views.

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

May 14, 2018 - 2:49pm

GVEP's School of Practical Nursing graduates 20 students

posted by Billie Owens in education, Nursing, news, batavia, GVEP.

Heidi Mix, above left, director of Regional Medical Programs (left) with Katie Lyons, class Valedictorian. 

Submitted photos and press release:

The Genesee Valley Educational Partnership recently celebrated the graduation of 20 students from its School of Practical Nursing program.

Of these 20 students, 15 students graduated with honors.

Students took part in this 12-month, 1,200-clock-hour program that is certified by the New York State Education Department. The program is designed to prepare graduates for the NCLEX-PN Examination for licensure as a Licensed Practical Nurse.

This course is offered in three different sites located in Batavia, Rochester Tech Park in Gates, and Leicester.

For more information about this program, contact the Adult Education/School of Practical Nursing at 344-7788.

###

The Genesee Valley Educational Partnership offers a broad scope of adult education programs including a School of Practical Nursing and a Certified Nursing Assistant program, vocational training as well as classes for those seeking to broaden their skill sets. The Partnership operates as a Board of Cooperative Educational Services offering shared programs and services to 22 component school districts located in Genesee, Wyoming, Livingston and Steuben counties in New York State. 

(Photo below: Heidi Mix, director of Regional Medical Programs (left) congratulates LPN graduate London Aylor.)

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

May 2018

S M T W T F S
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2017 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button