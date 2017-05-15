Hackers for Helicopters -- golf fundraiser for Mercy Flight is June 5

Press release:

Hackers for Helicopters, a fundraiser for Mercy Flight Inc., will be held on Monday, June 5 at Batavia Country Club, located at 7909 Batavia-Byron Road in Batavia.

Cost is $100 per golfer and includes:

-- 18 holes of golf with cart

-- Lunch and beverages

-- Dinner and a one-hour open bar

-- Commemorative gifts

-- Door prizes and more

Registration begins at 10:30 a.m. and the shotgun start is 11:45 a.m.

Cocktail hour begins at 5 p.m., followed by dinner and awards.

Mercy Flight Inc. is an independent, nonprofit 501 (c)(3) charitable organization that provides air and ground medical transportation for those in need.

For sponsorship information, please call (716) 626-5808 or visit www.mercyflight.org