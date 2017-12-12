Hawley and Sheriff hold free Yellow Dot kit giveaway in Corfu Thursday, helps first responders save lives

Press release:

Assemblyman Steve Hawley (R,C,I-Batavia) announced today that he will be hosting a free Yellow Dot program on Thursday in Corfu. It will be held at 12:30 p.m. Dec. 14 at the Corfu United Presbyterian Church, 63 Alleghany Road, Corfu.

It will be conducted by the Genesee County Sheriff's Department and Genesee County Sheriff William Sheron Jr. and Undersheriff Gregory Walker are expected to attend.

Yellow Dot is designed to help first responders provide life-saving medical attention during that first “golden hour” after a car crash or emergency. A Yellow Dot Kit, like those available at Thursday's event, contains two cards for your personal information and and two Yellow Dot stickers (decals), one for your car and one for your home.

FOR YOUR VEHICLE: A Yellow Dot placed in the driver's-side rear window of your vehicle will alert first responders that vital medical information is stored in the glove compartment. One card should be completed for each person who regularly occupies the vehicle. The card(s) should be updated annually yourself or bring it to your medical check-up. (If you sell your car, remove the Yellow Dot sticker.)

AT HOME: A Yellow Dot kit can be used to alert those who respond to an emergency in your home. Simply place a Yellow Dot decal on or beside your front door and place a completed card for each occupant in a clear freezer bag and place in a visible location in the freezer compartment of your refrigerator.

The Sheriff's Association has distributed more than 2 million free Yellow Dot kits to New Yorkers to date.

“Yellow Dot is truly a life-saving program,” Hawley said. “This is a free program that is especially important as road conditions become more dangerous during the winter months.

"Participating in the Yellow Dot Program is as easy as filling out a brief medical card and placing the Yellow Dot sticker on your car window. I encourage all who are available to stop by and pick up your free Yellow Dot Kit ... or contact your local sheriff’s department.”